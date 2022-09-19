Tony Mowbray provides encouraging Sunderland injury update on duo

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is confident that Dennis Cirkin and Ellis Simms will be fit to return after the international break.

The new Black Cats chief has enjoyed a positive start since he was named as Alex Neil’s successor, with the side picking up seven points from four games and playing some stylish football.

The most recent of those results was a 2-2 draw at relegated Watford, which came without defender Cirkin, who has missed a few weeks with a hamstring injury, and the influential Simms, who had become an increasingly important player following Ross Stewart’s injury.

So, Mowbray will be desperate to have the pair back, and he gave an update to Chronicle Live on the progress the duo are making.

“It was touch and go for Ellis (for Watford). The common-sense thing to do was not to expose a problem with his toe that could have easily seen him go down after five or ten minutes.

“I would hope that Dennis will be available on the back of this international break. I’m not sure why he wouldn’t be, based on the information I have received.”

The verdict

This is obviously good news for Sunderland as they’ve not had great luck with injuries recently so Mowbray will be wanting to work with a full squad as soon as possible.

Both Cirkin and Simms are going to be important players this season, so they will certainly make a difference to the team once they are available.

It was sensible not to take any risks at this stage of the campaign with Simms, and the extra rest should mean he is ready to make his mark again when he returns for the match against Preston.

