Tony Mowbray provides Blackburn Rovers transfer update on two players

Tony Mowbray has cooled talk that Ryan Hedges could join Blackburn this month, whilst the club also aren’t in for Josh Maja.

Rovers have enjoyed a brilliant season so far, with the side currently second in the Championship as they look to win promotion to the top-flight.

However, Mowbray has been looking to strengthen his squad for the run-in, with Aberdeen winger Hedges known to be a target, and they previously went for Bordeaux striker Maja in the past, with talks getting to an advanced stage.

Yet, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray provided an update on the situation as he suggested deals for the two are not on the cards by Monday night.

“Ryan Hedges isn’t our player, he’s contracted to Aberdeen, I would suggest that’s not going to happen in this window. I’m not sure I see Ryan Hedges leaving Aberdeen in this window.

“It was common knowledge that he (Maja) came and had a medical which he didn’t pass and hasn’t played much since then. It makes sense that the name was thrown back in but not for us in this transfer window.”

The verdict

It seems as though Hedges will sign a pre-contract agreement to join Rovers for next season but Mowbray’s comments here make it clear there will be no movement on that this month.

As for Maja, he has also been open here and it’s not something that Blackburn will do, even if some fans would like to see a new forward option added.

So, it will be interesting to see if any other arrivals are sorted in the coming days, with the deadline fast approaching.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.