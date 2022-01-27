Tony Mowbray provides Blackburn Rovers team update ahead of Luton Town match

Blackburn Rovers have stormed into the promotion picture and with a key clash against Luton Town coming up, Tony Mowbray has provided a picture of who could be available for his side in that match.

One name that could be in the mix – although perhaps not starting – is Joe Rothwell, who is now training as reported by the club on their social media. He last played during their clash against Hull and had to sit out their game against Middlesbrough on Monday.

The player though is now back on the field and could be back in the squad to boot for this weekend’s game.

However, there are still a number of key players that won’t be able to play a part for Rovers this weekend. That includes exciting young talent Tyrhys Dolan, who could remain sidelined for the next three weeks.

Dolan, who has six goal contributions already this year, has had to sit on the sidelines since the beginning of the month and it looks like it may take until the middle of February for him to get back into action. The same can said for mainstay Harry Pickering, who also has a similar return date.

Pickering has featured prominently this year, making 19 league appearances, and has been solid on the left for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Bradley Dack is another intriguing prospect that could soon be back in the mix. The attacker was lively for Rovers before a series of big injuries kept him out of action for a considerable amount of time. With the player now back on the mend – and playing for the club’s Under-23 team – it seems as though the first-team might not be too far away, although it won’t be as soon as this weekend.

The Verdict

Whilst there are a number of players still sidelined for Blackburn, the return of Joe Rothwell will be a huge boost in their bid for promotion.

If they hold on to the player beyond the window and he is fit enough to play regularly again from this weekend, then it will be good news for Rovers fans. Rothwell is superb for the club in the middle of the field and can dictate games all by himself.

Whilst the club coped without him in beating Middlesbrough at the beginning of the week, they would still like to have him as an option at Ewood Park. They might not have to wait too long either, as it sounds like he could be at least on the bench for the Luton game.

As for the rest of the injuries, Dolan and Pickering being out for a further three weeks is a blow but at least they can come back and have some impact on the remainder of the season from the middle of February. If you add Dack into the equation, then Tony Mowbray really does have a good wealth of options to choose from.