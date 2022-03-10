Tony Mowbray provides Ben Brereton Diaz update ahead of Blackburn’s game against Bristol City

Ben Brereton Diaz is making good progress as he looks to return from an ankle injury, but he will not be involved for Blackburn against Bristol City this weekend.

The Chile international has been outstanding for Rovers this season, scoring 20 goals in 30 games to help Tony Mowbray’s men into the top six as they push for promotion from the Championship.

However, the 22-year-old has missed the past four games for Blackburn after he was forced off in the draw at West Brom last month with an ankle problem.

Yet, he appears to be making good progress as he bids to return to full fitness, with Mowbray today stating ‘hopefully Ben isn’t too far away’.

But, that does mean he will miss the game against the Robins, whilst Mowbray has also revealed that Brereton Diaz is likely not going to be available to play for Chile against Brazil and Uruguay in crucial World Cup qualifiers later this month.

Blackburn have not coped well without their star man, having scored just one goal in the past four games.

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

The verdict

This is obviously not great news for Blackburn because they have really missed Brereton Diaz, which is understandable given the quality that he has.

But, these things happen and it’s now down to the other players to step up to ensure that Rovers are still in a good position when the attacker returns, which could seemingly be at the start of April.

For Brereton Diaz, he will be itching to get back playing with the next few months set to be massive for him at both club and international level.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.