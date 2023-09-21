Highlights Jack Clarke impressed Sunderland fans with his performance, scoring two goals and earning a penalty in a 3-1 win against Blackburn Rovers.

Jack Clarke had Sunderland fans marvelling over his performance against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday evening as the Wearside club won 3-1 at Ewood Park.

But, for some of the game, that feeling wasn't reciprocated by Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray on his return to east Lancashire, as he claimed that he was 'extremely unhappy' with Clarke for not tracking back into position.

It mattered not too much as Clarke scored a penalty that he won in the first half, before an outstanding solo goal in the second half saw the Sunderland travelling contingent give him a rendition of Joy Division's 'Love Will Tear You Apart'. But Mowbray noted that whilst he was happy with the goals, Clarke didn't get full marks from him.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Jack Clarke?

Whilst Mowbray was impressed with Clarke's showing in the end, it wasn't until the half-hour of drilling down his ear that the star began to get in his manager's good books - with Mowbray claiming he 'won't apologise for shouting'.

He said: "I was extremely unhappy with him [Clarke] for half-an-hour. He was right in front of me but he wasn't listening, he wouldn't do the work.

"Listen, Jack was amazing, he scored two great goals and he earned the penalty and stuck it away, which shows the confidence level he has got to stand up and tuck it away, and then he showed composure for his second goal.

“It wasn't just his goals, though. The more the game went on, this team knows to give it to Clarke and he will run it 40 yards up the pitch, cut inside, pass it to people in the box, he can shoot.

"He is a super talent, a great kid, and I don't apologise for shouting at him and telling him he has to work hard. The best players, the great players, work harder than anyone else and then their talent shines through, and that's what he has to do - work really hard out of possession for the team."

What is the latest news surrounding Jack Clarke's future at Sunderland?

It was no surprise to see Clarke linked with the likes of Burnley in the summer. Having already had a Premier League move once before in the form of Tottenham when he left Leeds, the wing wizard made just four appearances for the north London outfit, and joined QPR and Stoke on loan to no real degree of success.

But he’s found a home at the Stadium of Light, and by notching five goals in seven games for the club so far this season, you can see why he was linked with Burnley in the summer.

The Clarets had reportedly bid up to £10m for his services, with Clarke supposedly unhappy that the club hadn’t accepted the deal that would’ve seen him link up with the Premier League club under Vincent Kompany - as they had promised to accept an eight-figure fee, but then upped their price to £15m.

But if Clarke continues his form this season, it will be absolutely no surprise to see him in the top-flight next season - for Sunderland if they are promoted or for another side if they don’t.