Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Sunderland are searching for a new midfielder this summer, as well as a striker.

A new forward signing remains the top priority at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats remain a little light up front.

According to The Northern Echo, talks are ongoing with Zorya Lugansk over a deal for Ukrainian Nazariy Rusyn, but no agreement has yet been reached.

What is the midfield situation at Sunderland amid injury issues?

Meanwhile, injuries to Jay Matete and Corry Evans has Mowbray’s side also looking slim in midfield.

Evans is not expected back in action until the turn of the year after an injury he suffered in January.

Matete is now also expected to recover from a serious knee injury in a couple of months, meaning both will be absent for a lengthy spell.

Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah remain their main midfield pairing, with Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg the only real alternatives.

All four are 21 or under in terms of age, with the Sunderland boss clarifying that he would like to add some experience to his ranks.

“I think the reality is that we have to get the front end of the pitch sorted out first,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

“But we are mindful that we are a bit light in that central-midfield area.

“If Dan or Pierre was a to pick up an injury, it suddenly starts to look really thin in that area of the pitch.

“We could drop Jobe in there, but he is a 17-year-old boy.

“That seems daft because at some stage, if you make a substitution, you’ll have a 16-year-old (Rigg) and a 17-year-old playing centre-mid in the Championship, which is not ideal.

“It’s an area that potentially we might look for a more experienced footballer to help the area out.

“Dan is 21, Pierre is 21 - it's not as if they are 26 or 27 and have 300 appearances under their belts.”

Sunderland suffered their second consecutive league defeat to start their campaign with zero points from a possible six.

Injuries have had a big impact at the Stadium of Light, with a number of key players currently unavailable for selection.

There are still a couple of weeks left in the transfer window in order to get deals over the line, with Sunderland hoping a new striker is signed in time to feature next week in their clash against Rotherham United.

Sunderland face the Millers on 19 August.

Do Sunderland need experience in midfield?

The inexperience of this Sunderland squad is done by design given the club target younger players in the transfer market.

The arrival of Bradley Dack has made for a rare exception, with the 29-year-old by far the oldest player the club have brought into the team this summer.

Signing another player of Dack’s experience-level could be a solid addition to help the younger players’ development.

Giving young players minutes is crucial to them improving but having an experienced leader with them on the pitch can also be important.

Another body to offer rotation is also key as young players can be more susceptible to being overworked, which can lead to injury.