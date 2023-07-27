Highlights Tony Mowbray plans to make three or four more signings for Sunderland before the transfer window closes, but acknowledges the difficulties in the current market.

Tony Mowbray has mapped out Sunderland’s remaining summer transfer plans.

The Black Cats have had a busy off-season so far, adding a number of fresh faces to their current squad.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, Jason Seelt and Luis Semedo have been signed to the Stadium of Light.

However, more deals are expected before the window shuts at the start of September.

Sunderland are hoping to push for a promotion place to the Premier League once again having missed out on a top flight return with a play-off defeat to Luton Town last season.

The future of Ross Stewart also remains uncertain, with a new forward already a likely transfer target for the Wearside club due to their lack of current options.

What are Sunderland’s remaining summer transfer plans?

Mowbray has outlined that the club is still looking to add another few players to the squad before the window closes.

However, he has admitted that making new additions is not easy considering the size of the cost of signing players in the current market.

“We're talking as many as three or four - it depends how easy it works,” said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"It's never easy.

“You've seen the price of strikers, for example, with Ellis Simms probably highlighting that.

"There are no easy deals out there to be done, but we are working hard and scanning lots of different markets.

“I'm pretty hopeful that we will get some deals over the line in the next ten days or so and then beyond that over the next four or five weeks.

"We are bouncing names around but there are lots of phone calls to be made, lots of decisions to be made.

“But I'm pretty hopeful that we will get three or four, or two or three, in the building before the close of this window.

"That might also mean a few going out on loan etc, so there's the balance for us."

Sunderland showed an interest in signing Simms this summer before he completed an £8 million move to Coventry City.

Sunderland’s season gets underway in just over a week, with the team hosting the newly promoted Ipswich Town on 6 August.

The Black Cats will be looking to get off to a good start in order to cement their position as a challenger for a promotion place this campaign.

However, competition is set to be fierce for a place in the top flight this season with a number of big clubs now in the division.

Clubs are queuing up to sign Stewart from the Black Cats.

How many signings do Sunderland need to make to compete for promotion?

Even if a contract renewal is agreed with Stewart tomorrow, Sunderland will still need to go out and find a new striker to partner the 27-year-old.

His injury issues have only stressed how much Mowbray’s side needs to reinforce in that area.

The future of Jack Clarke is also uncertain, and replacing him will be a key move for Sunderland if he does go.

Otherwise, the team still could still use one or two other quality additions to really take the squad to the next level in comparison to some of their rivals.