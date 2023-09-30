Tony Mowbray has outlined what frustrated him most about Sunderland’s Friday night win over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Black Cats raced into an early 2-0 lead with goals from Jack Clarke and Daniel Ballard, which set the game up nicely for the Wearside outfit.

Clarke added a third from the penalty spot before half-time, with the game ending 3-0 in favour of the visitors.

The result moved Mowbray’s side up to fourth in the Championship table, at least temporarily, and within five points of leaders Leicester City before the Foxes play this weekend.

What issue did Tony Mowbray have with Sunderland’s win over Sheffield Wednesday?

However, despite the comfortable win, the Sunderland boss still felt there was room for more in their win over the struggling Owls.

Mowbray didn’t have too many criticisms of his players after a fine performance at Hillsborough.

But the 59-year-old did complain that he would have liked to see his team take advantage of Wednesday’s poor display by adding a couple more goals in the second half.

"We were managing the game after going ahead so early, and I think the third goal gives you a bit of clarity because they are going to struggle to score four goals against us," said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"The fast start gave us the platform to control the game with the ball and see how many men they committed to a press, and how we could build slowly if we wanted to.

“If anything, we could have been a bit more clinical in the second half and let them feel our threat and maybe score some more goals, yet we seemed happy to keep the ball.

"That's OK though, because we saw the game out pretty comfortably.

“I would like other teams in this league to feel our threat, and that if they get it wrong then we can score.

"It's a bit frustrating because I want us to be more ruthless and score three more in the second half, if we can.

“But I understand it is about winning and keeping going, although the bigger picture is about becoming a better team and when teams aren't quite right or set up properly then we can really damage them.

"I want it to feel as if every team fears us, so they put plenty of men behind the ball, which does give us the ball, and then it is a question of whether or not we can break them down."

Next up for Sunderland is a midweek clash with Watford on 4 October.

Should Sunderland be scoring more goals?

Sunderland are now the division’s top scorers, albeit having played a game more than their rivals.

But goal difference could be important at the end of the season, it was what gave the team the advantage against Blackburn Rovers last year to clinch sixth place.

So Mowbray can feel somewhat justified in wondering why the team didn’t push for another goal or two when they maybe could have.

However, it is also a long season and exerting any extra energy when a game is already won could tire out players or even cause an injury.

Ultimately, it is a nice frustration for Mowbray to have.