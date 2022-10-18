Tony Mowbray outlines Sunderland challenge for Man Utd loanee

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has outlined what Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo must do at Sunderland if he is to enjoy his loan spell at the Stadium of Light.

The 20-year-old joined the Black Cats on loan from Man Utd in the summer but has started just one Championship match so far, appearing as a substitute in another six.

The Ivory Coast international also recently turned out for Sunderland’s under-21 side in the Premier League 2 against Leeds United.

Although very complimentary on the whole, his current boss, Mowbray, has outlined what he must do if he wants to kick on and presumably feature more often.

“I think he has to prove to us all, not just me but to the players, the lads who are Sunderland through-and-through, not so much the fire in his belly but that he is really on the same level as them and that he cares about the result,” Mowbray explained, via ChronicleLive.

“He’s a loan player, we haven’t bought him on a four-year contract to make him better, he has to show what he is about and I think he did that on Saturday.

“We’ve been drilling into him about shooting and he had one half-chance where he could have had a shot and didn’t.

“His talent is unquestionable, though. The quickness of his feet, the softness of his touch, the deftness of his little flicks. He is some footballer.

“He just needs to bring it all together, really, and the team needs to know that when he is on the pitch he is going to help us win football matches rather than flit in and out of the games.

“He needs to work hard, he needs to run back as well as forward, he needs to tackle and challenge for headers. The crowd needs to see that as well, and I think he can then enjoy his time here.”

Sunderland next face Blackburn Rovers in Championship action this evening.

Kick off at Ewood Park is scheduled for 8PM UK time.

The Verdict

It sounds as though Tony Mowbray has really been impressed by the talent of Amad Diallo so far.

However, it also sounds like he wants the youngster to show him more than just his ability and have that bit of desire.

Given he is out on loan, this may not come completely naturally for a young player and hence Mowbray is trying to instil it in him.

Indeed, it will be really interesting to see how Diallo reacts to Mowbray’s man management, and whether or not he will go on to improve in the areas outlined above by the Black Cats boss.

We mustn’t forget it’s still very early days in Diallo’s loan spell, and that there is plenty of time left this season for him to go on and have a real impact at the Stadium of Light.