Tony Mowbray outlines major Sunderland concern as he shares player update

Tony Mowbray has admitted he is concerned by the lack of physicality in his Sunderland side as he revealed Dennis Cirkin will play a part this weekend to address the issue.

The left-back hasn’t featured for the Black Cats since he was forced off in the defeat at Middlesbrough over a month ago, although he was on the bench for the game against Swansea City last time out.

And, speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray explained that the 20-year-old will feature against Wigan this weekend, as he welcomed having a more strength in the squad.

“Physicality is really important, but I don’t really want to talk too much about our physicality – or the lack of it – because other teams all watch. In my opinion, that’s because we’ve got a lack of physicality to deal with it (set pieces) and then, eventually like Swansea the other day, they score from one.

“Dennis isn’t 6ft 3in but he has got physicality, he has got strength, he wants to win and attack the ball, so there’s a fair chance that he’s got some involvement coming this weekend.”

The verdict

This is a fair comment from Mowbray and it shows how the injury situation has impacted the balance of the squad.

Few would doubt that the Wearside outfit are a good team but to get results, or specifically wins, at this level, you need to be able to mix it up and right now the side are coming short in certain departments.

It’s positive that Mowbray recognises that and he clearly feels Cirkin will help the team a lot and it is a big boost to have him back involved.

