Tony Mowbray outlines his next steps following Blackburn Rovers departure

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he will spend some time with his family before he decides to get back into the managerial game, speaking to Lancs Live after his side’s loss to AFC Bournemouth.

The 58-year-old looked as though he would be remaining at Ewood Park for the long term after managing to survive a tough period last season and had made his side genuine promotion contenders earlier this season.

This was despite the loss of Adam Armstrong and former loanee Harvey Elliott in the summer, with Ben Brereton Diaz stepping up admirably to fill the void they left.

However, the Lancashire side have fallen out of the top six since then and their promotion chase was cut short yesterday with their 3-0 loss against the Cherries, making it impossible for the second-tier outfit to climb into play-offs before the end of the campaign.

Like many of his key first-teamers, Mowbray’s contract is expiring at the end of the season and he confirmed his departure yesterday, with Gareth Ainsworth and Daniel Farke already being linked as replacements for the 58-year-old.

Whilst his successor focuses on preparing for the new season, Rovers’ current boss intends to spend a small amount of time away from the game before making his return.

He said: “Where will my next job be?

“I don’t know I think about my family first, a holiday, splashing around with kids in the sea, playing football on the beach and taking my wife for lovely dinners.

“Then, we will see if the phone rings and if they want a manager that cares about his team and grows people and tries to create a football team.”

The Verdict:

After managing Rovers for over five years, he certainly deserves a break and it may even be wise for him to take an extended period of time away from the game before getting back into it just like Chris Wilder did during his break between his Sheffield United and Middlesbrough tenures.

Mowbray may be experienced – but sitting back and experiencing matches from a further distance could make him an even better manager than he is – and it may even allow him to plan out what he wants to do with his next club when a good opportunity comes along.

And there will certainly be some good opportunities for the 58-year-old after seeing him thrive in Lancashire, with many sides this summer potentially interested in luring him to their club.

Reading are one side that don’t have a permanent manager in place currently and similar applies with Barnsley, though it remains to be seen whether he would want to take the step back down to the third tier.

For his own sake though, he needs to process his time at Blackburn, reflect, spend time with his family, experience football in a different way and then get himself emotionally prepared to be a manager again before he puts his hat back in the ring again.