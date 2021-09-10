Tony Mowbray outlines his Blackburn Rovers transfer plans

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that the club have left the door open for them to potentially bring in a free agent signing between now and the next transfer window.

Mowbray has left a spot free in the squad list that he and the club submitted to the Football League and could well now dip into the free agent market to bring in an extra body as a result.

Rovers were said to have been previously keen to bring in a striker to replace Adam Armstrong, however a move of that nature didn’t come to fruition on deadline day at Ewood Park.

Now Mowbray has discussed his decision to leave a spot free for a potential new signing as he outlined the current state of play at the club:

“I left it open for that very reason.

“My phone never stops ringing, John’s phone never stops ringing, we’ve had some pretty high profile footballers who are out of contract and looking for a job.

“My call or decision is where are they at, some haven’t played for 18 months, two years and I think it’s a big ask to potentially bring a foreign player over from Spain or Greece, or wherever it might be, to fit them into the Championship and think they will hit the ground running.”

Blackburn made five signings this summer, with the likes of Tayo Edun, Ian Poveda, Leighton Clarkson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra all joining from Lincoln City, Leeds United, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively.

Meanwhile the club are back in league action this weekend as they take on Luton Town at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

A new striker should be viewed as a priority and it came as a big blow when the club wasn’t able to bring one in before the transfer deadline.

The free agent market can be treacherous, as Mowbray rightly alludes too, and it will certainly be interesting to see what sort of player Rovers look to bring in.

They can either bring in a striker with bags full of experience and goals to his name or perhaps a younger prospect that can be developed further by the coaching staff.

Whoever they bring in needs to hit the ground running, with the loss of Armstrong having hit the club hard.