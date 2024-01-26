Highlights Birmingham City are holding out for a deal closer to £10 million for player Jordan James despite offers of £4 million.

Manager Tony Mowbray is not willing to let James leave unless it allows the club to strengthen in other areas.

James is a key player for Birmingham and will continue to feature regularly in their battle against relegation in the Championship.

Tony Mowbray has outlined Birmingham City’s Jordan James transfer stance as the winter market draws to a close.

Clubs have until 1st February to complete any remaining transfer business before the window closes for the rest of the season.

James has been the subject of intense speculation, with Italian side Atalanta reportedly offering up to £4 million to sign the player this month.

However, it is understood that the Blues are holding out for a deal closer to £10 million for the playmaker.

James is a key player in Mowbray’s squad, and has featured 26 times in the Championship so far this campaign.

Mowbray outlines Birmingham's James stance

Mowbray has claimed that the club is not willing to back down on its stance regarding the future of the Wales international.

The Birmingham manager could only see James leaving if it allows the club to strengthen the team in other areas.

“It feels the same where I am, he trains well every day, and he’s been playing in the games,” said Mowbray, via Birmingham Live.

“I honestly don’t anticipate anything changing.

“Have we got a week left? The last week of the transfer window, the last day of the transfer window is generally mad isn’t it, so who knows?

“I don’t want to sit here and say everything is rosy with that because if someone comes in and bids a ridiculous number, and this club feels it can help us improve moving forward, then as I’ve said that will be the case.

“If it’s not, and bids don’t come in, and we don’t feel as if it’s going to make an impact on our squad, in fact it’s going to weaken us, then I don’t think we will be doing anything.”

James first broke into the Birmingham squad during the 2021-22 campaign, and continued to feature regularly under John Eustace last season.

He has since cemented himself as an important part of the squad, playing in all but two of their league games so far this term.

Birmingham City league position

The Blues are currently 20th in the Championship table, with Mowbray only arriving as manager in the last couple of weeks.

The 60-year-old replaced Wayne Rooney at St. Andrew’s following the former England star’s miserable 13-week stint in charge.

Mowbray has overseen two wins and one draw in his first three games as manager.

Next up for Birmingham is an FA Cup fourth round fixture away to Championship leaders Leicester City on Saturday.

Birmingham making the right decision regarding James

Birmingham are doing the right thing by holding firm on their stance regarding James.

He will be a key player for them in their battle against relegation to League One, which makes him quite valuable.

A move in the summer isn’t out of the realm of possibility, and makes more sense for the club and player to wait until then to assess his future.

Otherwise, continuing to get regular game time in the Championship is best for his development, especially with the chance to now work under Mowbray.