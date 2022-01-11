Tony Mowbray outlines Blackburn Rovers’ transfer plans for player

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has admitted to the Lancashire Telegraph that Harry Chapman could return to Burton Albion on loan.

The 24-year-old recently made his return to Ewood Park after spending the first half of the campaign with the Brewers and will now seemingly have a chance to try and break back into the first team at Blackburn.

Chapman can only play for either Rovers of Burton this season due to the three club rule that the Football League have in place, which means there is now chance that the winger will be sold to another potential suitor.

Now Mowbray has given his thoughts on the situation invo0lving the player, as he stated the following recently:

“I want Chapman’s career to move on, but let’s wait and see.

“You’re correct in that he can only play for this club or Burton, we’ll see what Burton want to do as the window moves forward.”

Chapman made 15 appearances for the Brewers prior to returning to Lancashire, scoring one goal in the process as he was largely used infrequently by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The winger is set to see his current contract at Ewood Park expire in the summer.

The Verdict

Blackburn will certainly have to think long and hard about what the best option is for not only them but also for Chapman himself.

The winger does add another player into their squad but at the same time he will want to be playing regualr football again.

A lot of what happens moving forwards will be down to how Burton view the situation, as he wasn’t exactly a regualr starter for them this term.

It does however seem that the best thing for everyone involved would be for Chapman to move back to the Pirelli Stadium in order to get some more game time, especially as Rovers could yet make some signings this month.