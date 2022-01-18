Tony Mowbray outlines Blackburn Rovers’ transfer intentions

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he wants to use the current transfer window to add more attacking depth to his existing squad.

The Lancashire outfit are currently flying high in the Sky Bet Championship and have their eyes set on making a real push for the automatic promotion spots in the months ahead after making a brilliant start to their league campaign.

Rovers are set to bring in Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dilan Markanday imminently, with it being reported that a fee has been agreed and a medical has been arranged for the 20-year-old.

Now Mowbray has confirmed that his main focus this month has been on adding depth to the squad that he already has at his disposal, as he stated the following recently:

“It’s not necessarily a case of being short, it’s just about creating a depth.

“When you sign new players they have to acclimatise really quickly to how we play.

“You have to mould them, repeat the good habits every day so they become second nature to them and the team just functions.

“I hope we come out of this window stronger than we went into it.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Blackburn Rovers signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Tayo Edun? Lincoln Swansea Stoke Charlton

With Leeds United Ian Poveda having sustained a bad injury and Ben Brereton Diaz being due to miss two games this month due to his international commitments with Chile, it was vital for Rovers to add another attacking option into the mix.

The six-figure deal for Markanday will do just that and they’ll now be hoping that the youngster will hit the ground running at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

This is a vital stage of the season for Blackburn as it gives them a chance to really strengthen their squad in all the right areas that need adding to.

The signing of the Spurs youngster will certainly help towards that and there are sure to be even further arrivals as Mowbray looks to add real depth to his ranks.

Each player coming in will have to adapt to the squad’s style of play and the overall pace of the Championship if they are to be successful.

It is a task that will certainly prove easier for some more than others moving forwards.