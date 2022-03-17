Tony Mowbray outlines Blackburn Rovers dilemmas ahead of Reading FC clash

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he’s been given major selection dilemmas ahead of the Lancashire side’s trip to Reading on Saturday afternoon.

Mowbray has been chopping and changing his team for a number of weeks thanks to multiple injury blows to the likes of Ben Brereton-Diaz and Ryan Nyambe – and they have been in indifferent form since February.

Before Derby County visited Ewood Park on Tuesday night, Rovers had won just one out of their last seven matches and had scored just once in that time.

However Rovers came from behind to defeat the Rams 3-1, and it was mainly thanks to Mowbray’s half-time alterations that saw the best come out of his team.

One of those arrivals in the second half was Bradley Dack, who made just his second appearance following a knee injury that kept him out for the best part of the year.

With a plethora of other attacking talent on his bench on Tuesday, such as Ryan Hedges, Ryan Giles and Sam Gallagher, Mowbray has insisted that he has some hard decisions to make ahead of the weekend.

“I generally talk to my players one on one and see how they’re feeling. They all tell me they feel fit and want to play, and yet I have to make a call really,” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“We’ve had some pretty bad injuries from players telling me they feel fit and then half an hour into the game they’re out with a hamstring and it puts them out for eight to 10 weeks.

“They have to be honest and we have to assess them.

“Sometimes I make a judgement beyond what they’re telling me because I think, ‘if this guy’s been out for eight weeks and come back and played three games this week, is he going to play a fourth one?’ I’d probably change it to protect them really, and there’s a few of those cases.”

The Verdict

Mowbray did hint at looking at the places in the team of the likes of Harry Pickering and Joe Rankin-Costello this weekend due to their injury struggles this season.

And it could mean that Ryan Giles gets back into the starting picture at wing-back – he’s a player that has had to be patient since signing on loan from Wolves in January.

With the current injury issues Blackburn have, it’s not exactly a really deep squad to select from and the international break will probably come at a good time for the club.

Several players can get rested up ahead of the important run-in and that break could really benefit them in the race for the play-offs.