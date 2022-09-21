Tony Mowbray outlines approach with particular group of Sunderland players

With a number of injuries in the Sunderland squad already this term, Tony Mowbray has turned towards some of the more youthful members of his side.

In Saturday’s game against Watford, Jewish Bennett, Amad Diallo and Abdoullah Ba all had their parts to play as the Black Cats earned a point through a late equaliser.

There’s no doubting that the youngsters have added another dimension to Mowbray’s team so far this season, although the boss feels there is still plenty of work to be done both on and off the pitch to get them to the next level, whilst also wanting to stand by his current starting players.

When asked if the young players will be continuing to make an impact from the bench for now, Mowbray told Sunderland Echo: “I think so.

“It would also be really tough on Alex Pritchard or even an Elliot Embleton, who produces two assists after we bring him on against Reading in midweek, for me to bring in these lads.

“At this stage they can’t really communicate fully with their team-mates yet, and I’ve been talking with the Sporting Director about getting more English lessons for them. Rather than them going and sitting in a hotel and watching the tele, can we get them more lessons to improve their communication quicker? That’s a process that we’re looking to speed up for them.

“It’s important for them because it’ll help them develop relationships. It’s a good group and we enjoy it, and it’s important we mention lads like Corry Evans and Danny Batth. They are the glue of the team with all these young, fast, talented lads around them.

“They bring us that real stability through the middle and that’s really important for what we’re doing.

“I’m an emotional coach, and I want them to know that I’m there for them, that I’m there to help them. They’ll all have individual plans going forward.”

The Verdict:

The young players at Sunderland have shown they have talent so far this season and it’s clear that Mowbray has faith in the players and feels he is able to use them when he needs to.

However, the boss is right not to put too much on them too soon. Not least because it’s unfair to the more senior players in the side who have done well, but also because there is still plenty for them to learn and you need them to grow into their minutes rather than be thrown in at the deep end.

It does seem as though the manager wants to ease them in and help them settle into the side properly and should the players be given the time to do so, you can imagine they all have the potential to have big parts to play for Sunderland in the future.