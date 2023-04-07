Tony Mowbray has opened up on Sunderland’s summer transfer window plans.

The Black Cats will more than likely be competing in the Championship again next season, with the team having easily secured its status in the second division.

The 59-year-old has overseen a successful start to life at the Stadium of Light, with the team currently 12th in the table.

A busy summer of transfer activity ahead for Sunderland?

A seven point gap to the play-off places is not being given up on just yet by the club, but plans are already being put in place for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Mowbray admitted that his role is very different to when he was at other clubs, and that he is much less involved in the recruitment process than he is used to.

But he believes that fans have every reason to be optimistic about the club’s plans going forward, and that he is still working closely with the Head of Scouting Stuart Harvey, and the rest of the recruitment team, to build a strong side capable of challenging in the Championship next season.

“I think the fans should be excited about the prospect of where the team is going to go,” said Mowbray, via the Sunderland Echo.

“The recruitment department have to come up with some players that fill any voids that are there for the team.

“I’ve always said in football, ‘the king is dead, long live the king.’

“Whether it be a centre-forward, centre-half, a right winger, a central midfield player.

“Somebody is not there, somebody has to step into the void.

“This club has seen it with the Majas, Charlie Wyke, people who you think they can’t replace, and yet Ross Stewart turns up and is banging them in and everyone forgets the last one.

“That’s what has to happen down the line in all positions.

“If we sell the goalkeeper somewhere down the line because he’s doing amazing and the Premier League are offering tens of millions of pounds for him, you have to have the next one ready.

“That’s what recruitment is, or good recruitment.

“Sunderland, we have to fill it full of good players and have no problem selling one somewhere down the line and use the money to reinvest and just keep getting good players in the club.”

Can Sunderland compete for promotion next season?

The summer window is set to be an important one at the Stadium of Light this year.

The Black Cats have performed well in their first campaign back in the second tier, and a bit more luck with injuries could have significantly aided a stronger promotion push.

That should lead to some optimism that a team can be built this summer to compete for a top six finish in 2024.

Recruitment has been a key part of Sunderland’s rise back into the Championship, so another good summer of additions could help Mowbray’s side take the leap forward they need to compete at the top.