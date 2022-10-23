Tony Mowbray opens up on Sunderland’s failings in defeat to Burnley

Tony Mowbray admitted his Sunderland side simply couldn’t keep up the intensity of the first-half as they lost 4-2 at home to Burnley yesterday.

It was always going to be difficult for the Black Cats against Vincent Kompany’s side, who had only suffered one defeat in the league all season going into the clash.

However, goals from Amad Diallo and Dan Neil put the hosts two up at half-time but the game swung dramatically after the break, as the Clarets ran out winners following a superb showing.

And, speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Mowbray revealed the lack of physicality in his side was a problem as he also acknowledged his team couldn’t match the levels they’d set in the first 45.

“We’ve got Corry Evans marking the defender who heads it back, he’s 5ft 8, it’s where we are at the moment. It’s very difficult for us to make that first contact. We talk about players like Ross Stewart, he’s a goalscorer for us but he’s 6ft 3 who helps us immensely on set plays, Ellis Simms is the same. Dan Ballard, Aji Alese… it’s difficult for us.

“It’s difficult to keep the intensity up and all the analysis suggested that they’d be best team we play, we disrupted them really well in the first half but we couldn’t maintain it.”

The verdict

This was a tough afternoon for Sunderland and the way they fell apart in the second half will have been a concern.

In fairness, Mowbray does explain the situation and the lack of physicality is a problem that has cost them and that’s ultimately down to the injuries that they’ve suffered.

Overall though, it’s a poor performance from Sunderland and conceding four second half goals is not good enough and the fans will be demanding a response next time out.

