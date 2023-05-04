Tony Mowbray has discussed the future of Edouard Michut ahead of Sunderland’s final game of the regular season on Monday.

Michut has spent the season on loan at the Stadium of Light from Paris Saint-Germain.

In that time, the 20-year-old has made 23 league appearances, including 12 starts, and has contributed one goal.

Does Edouard Michut have a future at Sunderland?

With his loan move set to come to an end in the coming weeks, the Sunderland boss has opened up on the potential for the forward to return to the club beyond this campaign.

No decision has yet been made regarding his future, but Mowbray is positive that he has benefited from his time with the club.

The 59-year-old has revealed that Sunderland are keen to get the season finished before sitting down for any talks.

However, he has praised Michut’s talent and his ability to adapt to life in England.

But ultimately there are many factors that will need to be taken into account when deciding the next step, including possible cost as well as Michut’s own desire to return to the club.

“Edouard is a young footballer who has shown what a talent he is,” said Mowbray, via Sunderland’s Twitter account.

“A young guy thrust into a different country into a football squad.

“The positive for him is that he’s had some French speakers around as well.

“As I sit here now we haven’t ultimately made a decision.

“We want to get the season finished and see what happens, how it goes.

“Then it’s a two-way conversation really.

“Edouard has to decide whether he has enjoyed it enough, whether he’s had enough game time, whether he thinks the way we play suits him.

“We have to decide if the cost attached to Edouard is appropriate for what we will have to try and add to the team and strengthen in all areas of the pitch.”

Michut has really only come into the team in the second half of the campaign, but he has proven a useful asset in the squad.

Given how difficult it can be to adjust to a new country, as well as moving into senior level football, the youngster has done well for himself.

But Sunderland will want to be confident that he can bring more to the team in a second season if they are to make another move for the Frenchman.

He has yet to show he could step up to become a regular starter, but if they feel there is more to come from Michut then a move in the summer could be a smart move.