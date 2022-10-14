Tony Mowbray offers verdict on big Sunderland dilemma ahead of Wigan

Given Sunderland’s ongoing injury issue which sees them without a recognised striker in the squad, Tony Mowbray has been trying to work out who’s best to fill in going forward.

The boss started Alex Pritchard and Amad Diallo up front against Swansea City before bringing Jack Clarke into the middle in the second half and although the Black Cats failed to equalise, Clarke got his fourth goal of the season.

Whilst the 21-year-old is an asset on the wing, Mowbray was keen to praise him for his performance up front and suggested he could be the solution for the time being as he told the Chronicle: “Jack is a strong boy, stronger than he looks, I would suggest.

“He’s fast and direct, and we needed to stretch the pitch and threaten the space behind them. It’s really hard, with total respect to Pritch and Patrick and Embleton, it’s really hard to get them to run without the ball in behind the opposition and make their defenders think about the space behind.

“We put Jack up there and he can run fast, and he got a break and ran away and whacked it in. Let’s see if he can do it again for us some time, but of course I would prefer Ellis or Ross to be doing that for us.”

What’s more, in comparison to others in the team it seems as though Clarke is the most effective going forward as Mowbray gave his verdict on Manchester United loanee Diallo saying: “We’re constantly encouraging him to shoot. He seems reluctant to shoot at this moment, and he has been getting battered by most of the coaching staff! He seems to constantly want to chop back onto his left foot, and still wants to dummy the last guy.

“Just whack it in the net, son! I think he prefers to play off the right-hand side, coming in on that left foot. I don’t think he is a centre-forward, down the middle, patiently waiting on the shoulder and dive in behind. He wants to get on the ball and chop inside.

“It’s about trying to change the habits of a lifetime, probably. He’s a really tight footballer with the ball, his first touch is amazing, but it’s just trying to fit him in around how we are going to do it.

“Patrick Roberts has got this amazing left foot and can dance around people, while Amad is quicker and more lithe, more direct, but he needs to add goals and assists because that’s what your career has to be about if you play up front. Nobody is interested in some lovely nutmegs and turns, they want to see goals and assists.”

The Verdict:

It seems Mowbray is still battling with the question of how to solve his attacking dilemma with Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms still missing from the side.

Sunderland have plenty of attacking players but are lacking that one person who can confidently take the strike and get the goals.

It seems as though the boss was hoping that Diallo would be able to assist in that role but as a young loanee is also looks like he is struggling to find the confidence to play that role.

Clarke isn’t a natural striker but certainly seems to be providing the most cover so far and with four goals under his belt now this season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Mowbray opt to use him again this weekend to try and find goals for his side.