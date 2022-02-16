Tony Mowbray offers update over Blackburn Rovers ace

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the Lancashire Telegraph that he won’t be looking to rush Bradley Dack back to first team action.

The attacking midfielder is still very much on the road to recovery having been out since March with a second anterior cruciate ligament injury and has featured for the club’s under-23 side.

Dack played 75 minutes for the side on Monday and scored against Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League Cup defeat as he continued to strive to reach top fitness.

However despite Blackburn’s recent struggles in front of goal, Mowbray is in no mood to get Dack back into action before he is absolutely ready:

“I don’t want to put Bradley Dack’s future in doubt because we’re rushing to get a goalscorer on the pitch. He needs to play 90 minutes and I have to watch him.”

Dack will be hoping to feature for Rovers in their final 14 league games as they continue to chase a return to the Premier League for the first time in several years.

The former Gillingham man has been with the club since 2017and has played over 130 games, scoring 49 goals.

The Verdict

It has been a long time coming for Dack, but he finally appears to be back on track towards returning to first team action for Rovers.

However it must be stressed that the club should take their time with bringing him back into the fold as any sort of complacency could be punished.

There is no doubt over his ability to influence games but he has been out since March, so it will take some time for him to get back up to speed.

For now he needs to continue to get minutes for the under-23s and then the club will assess where he is at in a few weeks time.