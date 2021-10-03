Tony Mowbray offers update on Blackburn man after injury concern at Blackpool

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says attacker Sam Gallagher will have a scan on an injury he picked up in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Blackpool.

Gallagher has featured in nine of Blackburn’s 11 league games this season, despite being hampered by injury throughout much of the campaign.

However, the striker was forced off shortly before half time at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, with the exertions of the past few weeks seemingly taking their toll on the 26-year-old.

Now it appears as though Gallagher will need further assessment, to discover the severity of an apparent hamstring injury.

Providing an update on Gallagher after the game, Mowbray was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “It looked like a hamstring. That will get scanned and as we’ve mentioned before, Sam Gallagher has been a concern for a while now.

“We’ve been strapping him up and sending him out. It’s a great credit to him that he’s wanted to put himself in that position to still continue playing for the team and work as hard as he does.”

Following that defeat to Blackpool, Rovers now sit eighth in the Championship table, with 16 points from 11 league games.

Rovers are set to return to action after the international break a week on Saturday, when they host Mowbray’s former club Coventry City at Ewood Park.

The Verdict

It does seem as though the international break has come at a perfect time for Blackburn.

After losing just one of their first nine in the league, Rovers have now suffered back to back defeats, coming at a time when they have been missing several key players due to injury.

Gallagher is a player who can be added to that list, with the attacker having produced some impressive and at times tireless performances during the early part of the season.

As a result, this break to get players back to fitness feels like it will be key for Rovers, if they are to have a chance of continuing their strong start to the campaign once the action gets back underway.