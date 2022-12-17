Tony Mowbray offers Sunderland half-season assessment ahead of Hull City clash

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has offered an honest assessment of the club’s season so far under his management.

The 59-year-old took over the reigns at the Stadium of Light following Alex Neil’s shock departure for Stoke City just weeks into the season.

Despite having no pre-season with the squad, nor transfer window to put his stamp on things, the results have been respectable under the new boss, particularly considering the injuries the club have suffered up front.

Indeed, both Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have missed significant periods of games, for the most part at the same time, severely hampering Sunderland’s attack.

Speculating on what might have been had he had those players at his disposal, Mowbray said things are going as well as he might have hoped.

“The vast majority of my time here, we have had no strikers,” the Black Cats boss told Sunderland club media.

“But it’s going as well as we might have thought or hoped.

“How well it would have gone with a fully fit Ross [Stewart] Would Ross be in double figures for goals now and would he have given us a lot more points? Maybe. Probably. But I don’t know.

“What I do know is that we have found a way to score some goals and win some matches along the way.

“I know Ellis [Simms] has been fit for four or five games now but he wasn’t for nine or ten games and so we had to try and find a way so it depends on how closely you want to look at the season.”

With Sunderland 12th heading into this afternoon’s clash away at Hull City, Mowbray’s side find themselves in the thick of a huge clump of clubs chasing potential playoff places.

With things so congested, Mowbray believes camaraderie and team spirit could potentially take this Sunderland side a long way.

The Sunderland boss continued: “People generally look at the points from the games played and that’s fine. You have to live with that and accept that because you have built a squad at the start of the season or through the summer.”

“The group of players are doing well. They are working really hard. I talk about a growth mentality, trying to develop and get better. Their mindset is that they want to listen and try and go down the road that we are showing them down.

“That’s all you can ask of footballers which is to try and develop and try and work at their game.

“This league seems to be a lot similar for quality. It might be the comradery, the togetherness, the fighting attitude or the occasional individual class.”

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray has done more than a fine job so far at the Stadium of Light.

Although Sunderland’s league position has dropped off slightly, we must not forget that did coincide with the injuries suffered in their frontline.

Not only that, but this is Sunderland’s first season back in the second tier and the absolute priority at the beginning of the season was simply to remain in the league.

With Ross Stewart on the verge of a comeback, it will be exciting to see what results Mowbray can achieve in the coming weeks and months with this sunderland side.