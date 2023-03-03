Tony Mowbray offers Sunderland contract warning amid Dan Neil and Ross Stewart talks

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has warned that new contracts for Dan Neil, Ross Stewart, and others will have to fit into the Championship club’s wage structure.

Reports have emerged suggesting that the Black Cats are in advanced talks over a new deal for Neil, who has caught the eye over the past two years with his impressive performances in midfield.

The 21-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting XI – playing 72 league games since the start of last season – and shown a new side to his game in the absence of the experienced Corry Evans.

Star striker Ross Stewart is another player the Black Cats are keen to tie down and talks over a new deal for the Scot, who has entered the last 18 months of his contract, are said to be ongoing.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray offered a warning about the new contracts that the North East club will offer out.

He said: “I know agents sometimes sit and think they’re going to get £100,000 per week, but they are not going to get it. This club has a structure and it’s really interesting.

“Clubs find it really difficult to break structures sometimes, and I never sit here stamping my feet and telling them they should be doing this or they need to be doing that. I coach the team, they produce the players, but I see the dilemmas.

“The better this team does with players of 21, 22, and 23, if they are very good then Premier League clubs with their huge riches will be enticing their agents and saying ‘listen, we’ll give him this much and we’ll deal with Sunderland’. It becomes difficult to get deals done, but hopefully the deals can get done – especially for the local lads who want to play for their team in the Premier League, hoping that somewhere down the line they can become legendary players for this football club and get well paid along the way and enjoy the success of playing in front of these amazing supporters.”

Sunderland will hope to get back to winning ways when they welcome Stoke City – and former boss Alex Neil – to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The Verdict

Mowbray’s warning may concern or frustrate Black Cats fans a little but it is good news that the North East club are committed to their wage structure.

They’ve moved toward a more sustainable model and even though that might mean they can offer their best players the sort of money they might get elsewhere, that can only be a good thing in the long-term.

It seems that’s not likely to be an issue in the Neil situation – with reports claiming he’s in advanced talks over a new deal – but it remains to be seen whether it could cost them concerning Stewart.

Even so, the way the club has been run has vastly improved in recent years and standing firm over things like the wage structure are an important part of that.