Highlights Ross Stewart's return to fitness is eagerly awaited by Sunderland, and he could feature in a behind closed-door friendly during the international break.

Tony Mowbray is hopeful that Stewart will be back in action soon, although no specific date has been set for his return.

Sunderland's lack of options up front has been a cause for concern, and Stewart's return could be transformative for the team's attacking prowess. However, the club still needs to add new strikers to ensure long-term depth.

Ross Stewart could be used in a behind closed-door friendly at Sunderland as he nears a return to full fitness.

Tony Mowbray has given a positive update on the comeback of Stewart to the Championship side.

The 27-year-old has been absent since January, suffering an Achilles injury that has seen him miss several months.

The Scot is a key figure at the Stadium of Light and his return will be a very welcome one among the first team squad.

Stewart has just one year remaining on his current contract, leading to speculation over his future, but he remains at Sunderland as he recovers from his injury.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Ross Stewart’s fitness?

Mowbray has indicated that Sunderland will hold an internal friendly behind closed doors during the international break.

This could be an opportunity for Stewart to make an appearance, as he draws closer to making his comeback to action.

"We're not at the stage where we have a date for his return, it's too early for that," said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

"It's just one where you have to watch this space, I think.

"Maybe at the end of the international break there might be a potential that he plays in an internal game behind closed doors here, that's about where he is in my mind.

“We'll have to wait and see."

Stewart made his return to the grass earlier this month, taking place in a light training session.

While his recovery will also need him to get up to full match fitness, this was still a positive step towards his impending return.

What is the latest surrounding Sunderland’s striker search?

This will come as good news for Sunderland supporters, who will likely share Mowbray’s frustrations with a lack of a new striker arriving in the transfer window this summer.

The Championship club have been linked with a number of potential arrivals, but they have failed to strengthen in that area.

The Black Cats are running out of time to sort out any potential new arrivals, with just a week now remaining in the market.

Sunderland have brought in multiple fresh faces already this summer, but the team is still looking quite light up front.

A lack of options has seen Bradley Dack leading the line in the team’s opening fixtures.

Sunderland have earned one win from their first league games, losing the other two.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is a trip to face Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon.

How important will Ross Stewart’s return to fitness be for Sunderland?

Having Stewart back to full fitness could be transformative for Sunderland given their lack of options up front.

The forward contributed 10 goals and three assists from just 13 league appearances last season, highlighting the threat he poses in attack.

If he can return after the break and carry on with that kind of form then he could help propel the team into promotion contention.

However, his fitness record over the last year just serves to highlight how much the club needs to add fresh faces in that area as they cannot rely on Dack to play up front all campaign.