Tony Mowbray offers insight on frustrating Blackburn injury news

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has offered an injury update on defender Deyo Zeefuik as the club prepares for their next Championship game with Millwall.

Rovers have been going along nicely this season in the second tier and will be eager to seal a play-off place as soon as they can.

A loss against Fulham was a bit of a spanner in the works at the weekend, though, and now they take on a Millwall side that is in fine form and eager to try and break into the play-off places themselves in the near future.

It’s going to be a tough game for Rovers, then, and it sounds as though Deyo Zeefuik is going to be facing a period of time on the sidelines.

The player has picked up a calf strain, with Mowbray saying of the January signing in his pre-match press conference earlier today:

🗣️ TM on Zeefuik’s injury: “It’s a calf strain rather than a tear. It’s frustrating for him of course. It was an opportunity for him with Ryan [Nyambe]’s injury.”#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/9x2I2V2VSj — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 7, 2022

The Verdict

Zeefuik had the chance to get a run of games in as, as Mowbray says, Ryan Nyambe is also injured but that is the way the game goes sometimes.

It’s frustration for both of them, then, but Blackburn will need to get on with it and Mowbray will hope that the players that do take to the field tomorrow night can do something about Millwall’s good form.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Blackburn Rovers players born in?

1 of 20 Aynsley Pears? Durham Maidenhead Croydon Middlesbrough