Tony Mowbray offers insight on Blackburn Rovers man’s availability

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray is hopeful that midfielder Joe Rothwell will not be absent long-term, following a recent foot injury.

Despite having to receive lengthy treatment following a collision with Sander Berge, Rothwell completed the full 90 minutes of Blackburn’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

However, the midfielder did not feature for Rovers in their 1-0 win over QPR at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon, that has seen the club move back to fourth in the Championship table.

Now though, it appears that Mowbray is optimistic that setback will not keep the 27-year-old out of action long term.

Providing an update on Rothwell after that win over QPR, the Blackburn boss was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “He could not get his football boot on for the past two games, so of course he couldn’t play.

“I’ve been looking at him this morning and he’s got his trainers on and he has practically got all of his laces undone to actually get his trainer on.

“We will wait and see, we think that it is only bone bruising so I don’t think there is a twisted ankle or any ligament damage, it was a bad tackle right in front of us at Sheffield but hopefully he will be fine.”

So far this season, Rothwell has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 31 league appearances for Blackburn, with his contract at Ewood Park set to expire at the end of this season.

Blackburn are back in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Craven Cottage to face league leaders Fulham.

The Verdict

It will be a big relief for those of a Rovers persuasion that this injury to Rothwell does not appear serious.

Rothwell has had a big influence for the club this season with his goals and assists, and they could still be crucial between now and the end of the campaign.

Indeed, with a number of senior players already out injured, not least 20-goal top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz, Rovers could ill afford to see Rothwell out long term as well.

However, the fact that Rovers did pick up that big win over QPR without him on Saturday, should at least provide a boost in confidence to the rest of the squad, that they can still pick up results even without certain key players.