Tony Mowbray offers fresh Ellis Simms update ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Wigan Athletic

Tony Mowbray has offered a positive update on the recovering Ellis Simms.

The forward has made his return to the grass as he continues progress on making his comeback into the Sunderland side.

The Everton loanee has been absent since going off injured during the Black Cats’ 3-0 win over Reading back in the middle of September.

But the 58-year old head coach is optimistic that the forward can make his return to the side soon.

He has revealed that Simms has laced his boots and is making his return to the training pitch for the first time since suffering a toe injury.

“Ellis Simms is getting his boots on today and getting back on the grass for the first time today,” said Mowbray, via James Hunter.

Simms had proven to be an incredibly important player for the Championship side before going off in the first half of that win over the Royals.

He has scored three goals from eight league appearances and has formed a fruitful partnership with fellow striker Ross Stewart, who remains absent.

It remains to be seen whether Simms is risked for this weekend’s clash against Wigan Athletic.

The two sides meet on 15 October with a 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

Having Simms back out on the grass will be a big boost for Sunderland even if he is unable to return to action this weekend.

The forward has missed four league games already, with Mowbray’s side struggling for goals in his absence.

With such a busy period of games over the next month, the Sunderland boss will be hopeful that the 21-year old will be available for selection again soon.

The team has coped well with injuries in recent weeks, but getting back up to full fitness soon will really help ease the pressure on the squad.