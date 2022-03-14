Tony Mowbray offers encouraging update on Blackburn Rovers duo

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Ryan Nyambe and Tayo Edun have trained today following their respective injuries.

Nyambe last featured for Blackburn during their 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers at the end of last month, meanwhile, Tayo Edun has been missing since January.

Both, though, are now said to be on the comeback trail with Mowbray confirming they were training on the grass once again, but that Tuesday’s match against Derby County tomorrow night would come too soon for them.

“There are a few players who are getting closer.” Mowbray told Blackburn Rovers club media.

“Ryan Nyambe trained today and Tayo Edun trained today.

“I don’t think they’re ready to play in our team but it’s good signs that they had their boots on and were back training with the team on the grass.”

Elsewhere, there was less positive news on the injury front, with Mowbray confirming that 20-goal striker Ben Brereton-Diaz was still a few weeks away from a return.

“Brereton Diaz is maybe two or three weeks away.” he continued.

“He had his first day on the grass on Sunday but still felt a little bit of discomfort.”

“It’ll be pretty similar to what it’s been recently and there’s every chance that Dack might get another runout on the pitch as well.”

Today’s injury news means Nyambe, Edun and Brereton Diaz will miss tomorrow’s clash with Derby along with the likes of Daniel Ayala, Deyovaisio Zeefuik, and Dilan Markanday.

The Verdict

Today’s injury news regarding Ryan Nyambe and Tayo Edun is a step in the right direction for Blackburn Rovers.

The club currently have a lengthy injury list and as Blackburn look to challenge for a play-off place and promotion, the more players they have back fit, the better.

The main man they will want to get fit sooner rather than later is, of course, Chilean striker Ben Brereton-Diaz.

His goals could be crucial if Rovers are to end the season strongly and keep their place in the Championship’s top six.