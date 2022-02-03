Tony Mowbray offers Bradley Dack update as player ups Blackburn recovery

Blackburn Rovers player Bradley Dack has had rotten luck in the last few years with big injuries, and the hope has to be that he’ll return as soon as possible and steer clear of issues in the years ahead.

A quality player potentially headed for the Premier League, Dack’s career has naturally stalled around his injury problems, and it remains to be seen what level he is at once he does return, though he’s surely still got plenty to offer if he can stay fit.

Blackburn are working with him, then, and Tony Mowbray has said that they are getting minutes into his legs at the moment by way of U23 action, with the plan for him to remain there for now before thoughts turn to a senior return:

🗣️ TM on Bradley Dack: “He’ll play in the game against Brighton U23s tomorrow, then more U23s games. Somewhere along the line I might think, I can put him on the bench if we need a goal.”#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Xh3PwspZlJ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 3, 2022

The Verdict

Blackburn, of course, are getting on just fine without Dack this season as they challenge for promotion but potentially being able to call on him, even from the bench, for the final matches of the campaign would surely be a big boost.

After recent years, though, no-one, especially Dack himself, will be getting ahead of themselves here.

