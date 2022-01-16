Tony Mowbray offers Blackburn Rovers transfer insight after player setbacks

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that a growing absentee list at the club will not force him to dive into the transfer market, during an interview with the Lancashire Telegraph.

Rovers, who have picked up 26 points from their last 10 games, are currently denied a spot in the automatic promotion positions because of goal difference.

Blackburn have been in excellent form since a 7-0 defeat at home to Fulham, but they have been operating with a relatively thin squad in recent weeks.

Those issues were further enhanced during Rovers’ 1-0 win at Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Winger Tyrhys Dolan missed the win in the Welsh capital due to injury, while Ryan Nyambe was sent off for two yellow cards during that game, meaning the right-back will now miss Wednesday’s trip to Hull City.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about the current situation at the club in regards to the January transfer window, Mowbray said: “We won’t do that, we won’t bring players in for the sake of it.

“We have young players, we’ll play Garrett and the young players that have been around our squad to fill the bench.

“We have some really important versatile players, John Buckley can play right wing-back because he can play anywhere.

“Numbers are tight, Dolan wasn’t here, he’s nicked his hamstring a little bit and so we don’t want to put him in if it’s going to make it worse.

“We’ll see if he’s right for Wednesday but I don’t think he will be.

“The numbers are tight but we’ve got some young players behind who’d be desperate to be on our bench and have a chance of playing for Blackburn Rovers.”

The Verdict

Blackburn certainly have some exciting talents coming through the academy, and Mowbray’s faith in the more youthful talent in the squad will be an excellent confidence booster.

Injuries and player absentees will be concerning for Blackburn, however, Mowbray is continuing to see results and the club are making impressive strides towards the automatic promotion places.

It does appear that it will be a relatively quiet window at Ewood Park, with Mowbray’s side enjoying excellent success in the first half of the Championship campaign.

If they can get their business right in the next couple of weeks, they have a real chance of returning to the Premier League this season.