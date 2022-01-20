Tony Mowbray offers Blackburn Rovers selection hope ahead of Middlesbrough clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says that midfielder Lewis Travis has a chance of returning to his side’s starting lineup when they face Middlesbrough on Monday night.

Travis was absent for Rovers on Wednesday, as they saw their ten game unbeaten run in the league come to an end with a 2-0 defeat at Hull City.

The midfielder, who had started every game during that unbeaten run, was unavailable to feature at The MKM Stadium due to an illness.

However, it now seems that the 24-year-old could be back in action for Rovers when they resume their promotion push at home to ‘Boro on Monday.

Providing an update on Travis’ potential availability for the match with ‘Boro after that defeat to Hull, Mowbray was quoted by Lancs Live as saying: “I don’t know, I’m not sure. Let’s see.

“He’s got a chance, but he might not be. I have to see him in training in a few days time and then we’ll see how he is.”

Following that defeat to Hull, Blackburn remain third in the Championship table, level on points with second placed Bournemouth, and five adrift of league leaders Fulham.

They have however, played a game more than those two sides occupying the division’s automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

It would be a huge boost for Blackburn if they get Travis back in time for the Middlesbrough game.

In his absence, Rovers looked badly exposed in midfield against Hull, with the absence of a physical presence to win the ball back and help them to control the game.

That sort of influence is something they will surely need when they take on a Middlesbrough side who will come to Ewood Park brimming with confidence, as they look to maintain their own promotion push.

Indeed, the fact that Rovers lost their unbeaten run at a time when Travis dropped out of the starting XI, shows just how important he will be to this side, and with a tricky run of fixtures to come after the ‘Boro game as well, they will no doubt want him back as soon as possible.