Tony Mowbray offers Amad Diallo verdict that will interest both Sunderland and Manchester United

Tony Mowbray has offered his verdict on Amad Diallo’s rise to prominence at Sunderland.

The Ivorian has emerged as a key player for the team in recent fixtures, scoring four from his last six appearances.

Amad arrived on loan from Manchester United, but suffered a slow start to life at the Stadium of Light.

But six starts in a row has coincided with a run of good form that has caught the attention of many.

The Sunderland boss believes a run of games has proven crucial to helping Amad settle in the team.

He has also compared him to Liverpool starlet Havery Elliot, who he worked with during their time together at Blackburn Rovers.

“With Diallo, playing football is the best thing for any young player,” said Mowbray, via the Sunderland Echo.

“Harvey Elliott came to Blackburn and played because Liverpool didn’t think he was ready to play in their first team.

“He played a whole season for us and was amazing with the goals and creativity. He was a young kid at 17 who just wanted to play football.

“You could give him the ball and let him dance with it.

“To be honest, I didn’t think he would start in Liverpool’s team the following season – they’re trying to win the Champions League and Premier League every year – and yet there he was, he was playing the following season.

“Is Amad going to score 20 goals for us this year and will Man United think he can go and start in their team next year? Will he be there? I don’t know.

“A lot of it is personality and drive, and having a growth mindset and wanting to keep getting better every day.”

Amad has now started the last six games for the club, helping them rise to 10th in the Championship table.

His goal opened the scoring in the Black Cats’ 3-0 win over Millwall on Saturday as both teams made their return to league action.

Sunderland are now within just a point of the play-off places as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

Up next for Mowbray’s side is the visit of West Brom to the Stadium of Light on 12 December.

The Verdict

Amad will be hoping his recent performances have caught the attention of Erik ten Hag.

The winger has been a key asset for Sunderland during a difficult period of the season, with injuries and suspensions hampering their progress.

The second half of the season now has a lot of potential for Sunderland, with important players all returning.

This will give Amad a chance to cement himself in the team as a consistent presence, which will only improve his chances of making a future impact at Old Trafford.