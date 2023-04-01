Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has highlighted the need to sign goalscorers in the summer and referenced local rivals Middlesbrough as an example the North East club should follow.

The Black Cats earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw away at Championship leaders Burnley last night, becoming the first away team to stop the Clarets from scoring at home all season, but were unable to find the net themselves and could finish the weekend nine points adrift from the play-offs as a result.

With seven games left of the 2022/23 campaign, they can't be written off just yet but their hopes of back-to-back promotions are certainly hanging by a thread.

Even so, it's been an impressive first season back in the Championship and there is plenty of progress to build on ahead of next term.

Where do Sunderland need to strengthen in the summer transfer window?

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Mowbray highlighted the area that the club desperately need to invest in this summer - name-dropping their North East rivals as an example of a side they should be looking to emulate.

He said: "Recruitment, we need goalscorers. When I look at the league I see all the teams at the top, they're full of goalscorers.

"Middlesbrough are on an amazing run and they've got five or six players that can score on any given day. At this moment, we're short of people who love scoring goals.

"That's what we need to add, some people that have got goals next to their name and definitely can score goals."

At the moment, Mowbray only has Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt, who has struggled in front of goal since his arrival in January, to call upon up top as star striker Ross Stewart is injured and Ellis Simms was recalled by Everton at the start of the year.

Which forwards could Sunderland sign this summer?

There have been no direct links to striking targets ahead of the summer window but Mowbray's comments there could be a slight shift in approach.

The Black Cats have focussed on young, high-potential players in recent windows but the head coach says he wants players with "goals next to their name".

Even so, you'd imagine Sunderland would be keen if Simms was made available again by Everton. Nottingham Forest's Sam Surridge, Blackpool's Jerry Yates, and Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris have all been linked previously and have goals under their belt.