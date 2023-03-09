Tony Mowbray must avoid falling into these 2 traps at Sunderland this month

Sunderland’s play-off push has taken a dent in recent weeks, with the club winless in their last four league outings.

Three of those matches have ended in defeat, including last weekend’s 5-1 drubbing at the hands of Stoke City, which was a real lowlight of the season.

That result leaves Sunderland sitting 11th in the Championship standings at present, six points adrift of the play-off places with just 11 matches to play.

That is not an insurmountable gap, though, and so Tony Mowbray must avoid falling into some specific traps in the coming weeks to try and ensure the gap does not grow larger.

Don’t pay the opposition too much respect

With Sunderland in poor form, it would be natural for the team to be going into their upcoming fixtures lacking confidence and perhaps showing a bit too much respect to the opposition.

Particularly when you consider who the club’s upcoming matches are against.

In their remaining March matches, Sunderland face four sides in the current top six, with an away trip to Norwich up next, followed by home matches against Sheffield United and Luton, before an away trip to Burnley on March 31st.

To keep their play-off ambitions alive, Sunderland are going to have to pick up positive results in these matches and as such, Mowbray must avoid falling into the trap of going into them respecting the opposition too much and playing too conservatively.

Making wholesale changes

Tony Mowbray must also avoid the trap of making wholesale changes following that defeat to Stoke City last weekend.

Sure, it was an embarrassing one, and one that normally warrants a few changes, but when you look at the options at his disposal at present, it’s hard to justify more than one or two.

Indeed, the XI that were beaten 5-1 by the Potters were arguably the strongest line up that the club could field given their current injuries and as such, as tempting as it would be to ring the changes, Mowbray must avoid that trap.

Dropping big names would make a statement, however, with some tricky games coming up and their current league position considered, Sunderland simply need the points more than any bold gesture.