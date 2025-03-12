West Brom boss Tony Mowbray admitted he is prioritising helping the club to reach the play-offs instead of increasing Daryl Dike’s minutes.

This comes after Dike was an unused substitute in Tuesday evening’s 1-1 draw with automatic promotion-contending Burnley, with Tottenham loanee Will Lankshear preferred for the final 16 minutes at Turf Moor.

Former Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers boss Mowbray has an array of talented options to use in the forward area, with the likes of Lankshear and Dike fighting for a place with Adam Armstrong in the starting lineup.

United States international striker Dike has recovered and used as an option for Albion in recent weeks, clocking up cameos against Millwall, Leeds and QPR.

Daryl Dike's minutes since returning from injury (Transfermarkt) Fixture Minutes played Millwall (A) 1-1 D 13' Oxford (H) 2-0 W 0' Leeds (A) 1-1 D 7' QPR (H) 1-0 W 12' Burnley (A) 1-1 D 0'

With different players required to suit different opposition, each forward will have a massive part to play for the final nine games of the season, with Albion’s impressive display against the Clarets keeping them inside the play-off places ahead of their weekend meeting with Hull City at The Hawthorns.

Tony Mowbray offers Daryl Dike playing time message

As reported by the Express & Star, Mowbray sympathised with Dike, who is eager to keep earning more minutes off the bench, relaying the message that he has to do what is right to help the team rather than an individual.

Mowbray said: "In some games, like Leeds, he (Dike) was helping us see the game out, giving us something to play a bit longer into, rather than having to play through presses.

"He's very good at it. He's really strong, body-strong, defenders really feel a difference up against him. He doesn't have to push them, his sheer physical presence can move them out the way.

"He's a good asset for us. He's probably thinking 'when am I going to get a bit longer on the pitch?' While we are still in the mode of being in the top six, with something to play for in every game, we have to keep trying to pick a team not overly concerning ourselves with giving Daryl enough game time.

"We have to try to win the matches, if that makes sense. Of course, in some games we might need him a lot earlier, and he'll be on a lot earlier. I do think at this moment, having cameo roles will build him up to where, hopefully, before the end of the season, he's starting games and getting 60 minutes in. I'm not sure he'll get to 90 minutes in a period of 10 or 11 games.

"But there will be spells where he can start down the middle, and we utilise the amazing attributes he's got."

Promising signs for Daryl Dike despite gametime frustration

Despite feeling frustration in the early stages of his return, it seems in time Daryl Dike will be such a key component to Albion’s promotion push, provided he can keep himself fit.

It’s clear to see Tony Mowbray is carefully managing his workload and not keen on pushing him in too many games immediately to keep him fresh for the final run-in.

Both his physical and aerial presence offer two options that no other Baggies attacker has in the squad, so Mowbray will definitely be having Dike in his mind to start games in the near future.

Dike has to keep plugging away and biding his time for an opportunity and then grasp it with both hands to help get the club back into the Premier League.