West Brom boss Tony Mowbray felt the threat that Leeds United pose from their full-backs is comparable to Tottenham after Albion left Elland Road with a 1-1 draw on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies made the trip north knowing they were coming up against the outstanding side in the division right now, with the Whites leading the way and on course to win promotion to the Premier League.

However, Albion made it difficult for the hosts, and they will feel they merited the point they got, which came after Darnell Furlong had cancelled out Junior Firpo’s opener.

Leeds United’s full-backs offer constant attacking threat

Perhaps the most pleasing aspect for Mowbray was how his side responded to conceding a ninth-minute goal, which came thanks to Firpo’s second in as many games.

The former Barcelona man has been excellent this season, with his pace and direct style offering Leeds another threat in the final third.

It’s a similar story with Jayden Bogle on the right, with Daniel Farke keen to give the duo plenty of license to get forward.

That was evident on Monday night when Firpo headed Leeds’ equaliser as they came from behind to beat Sheffield United, and he found the net with another header against Albion.

Leeds United's Attacking Full-Backs Jayden Bogle Junior Firpo Appearances 32 21 Goals 4 2 Assists 2 8

Whilst Bogle didn’t get on the scoresheet, he was consistently up and down the right flank, and there were occasions when the two full-backs actually linked up together in the final third.

And, speaking to reporter Beren Cross, Mowbray admitted that the tactical approach caused Albion problems, as he compared the style to Ange Postecoglou at Spurs.

“Not many full-backs play like theirs do. Postecoglou pushes his full-backs that high and narrow too.”

West Brom will be pleased with defensive display at Leeds United

This is an interesting insight from Mowbray, and it highlights how Leeds are different to most other teams with their approach.

It’s a bold strategy from Farke, as pushing your full-backs that high up the pitch comes with obvious risks, but it works for Leeds, with Bogle and Firpo both flourishing.

Related Shilen Patel offers West Brom financial update amid near £34m losses Baggies controlling shareholder Shilen Patel has updated supporters on their financial situation after they published a £33.9 million loss.

Yet, Albion managed to restrict Leeds reasonably well over the course of the game, and it was a real team effort, with the wingers dropping back in to help out.

Plus, West Brom did have chances on the break, so there were plenty of positives for Mowbray to take, and it was a good point for his side in their quest to secure a top six finish this season.