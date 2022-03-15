Tony Mowbray makes “surprised” claim involving Derby County ahead of Blackburn Rovers tie

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray admits he was surprised by the strength in depth Derby County have despite their current financial woes, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph ahead of this clash.

The Rams have endured a torrid time in terms of transfers over the past year, being placed under a transfer embargo in the summer for a range of financial misdemeanours including a failure to submit their accounts and defaulting on payments to Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

This meant they were forced to stick to loan deals and free transfers, managing to recruit five players in the end but this wasn’t a sufficient number considering six loanees alone left in the summer without considering permanent departures.

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Derby County players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 Plays for: Blackpool | Age: 35 | Left Derby in: 2019 Jordon Ibe Tom Ince Richard Keogh Martyn Waghorn

Their entrance into administration in September and another transfer embargo in January meant they were unable to sign anyone and were even forced to let go of Phil Jagielka on the expiration of his contract, something Wayne Rooney didn’t want to do after seeing the 39-year-old become an integral part of the first team.

There have been more departures on top of that though, with Graeme Shinnie moving on to Wigan Athletic, QPR recruiting David Marshall, Luke Plange signing for Crystal Palace before returning on loan, Dylan Williams heading to Chelsea and most recently, Kamil Jozwiak moving away from England altogether as he joined MLS outfit Charlotte.

You couldn’t be blamed if you were left wondering whether they had a squad to put together after that with no one joining – and Mowbray is one man who is surprised at the amount of talent the East Midlands outfit still have at their disposal.

He said: “I was surprised when I looked at their squad sheet really of how deep it goes – Kazim-Richards on the bench and Knight and young Sibley, some really good young footballers.”

The Verdict:

There are definitely players in Derby’s squad with real pedigree, so it would be a massive shame if they weren’t able to retain them beyond the end of this season.

Some of their younger players are arguably their most valuable, with the likes of Jason Knight and Max Bird only young but only likely to get better considering the years they still have ahead of them in their playing career.

Even those who haven’t been fully involved prior to this term including Eiran Cashin are starting to prove their worth and this is a real reason for excitement for the future if the Rams can stay afloat and tie them down to long-term deals.

However, their older players including Colin Kazim-Richards also need to be mentioned – because they must have been integral figures off the pitch as well as on it so far this season – with Curtis Davies also playing his part.

And Tom Lawrence has found consistency this season, performing admirably as captain and looking full of confidence despite the challenge his team faces in staying up. That confidence has and will only help his side in their quest to pull off what previously looked like the impossible.