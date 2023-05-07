Tony Mowbray has revealed that Sunderland transfer plans are already being put in place ahead of the window opening.

The 59-year-old joked that he is hoping for big preparations for life in the Premier League as the club continues to battle for a play-off place.

The Black Cats need to overcome a two-point deficit from Millwall on Monday in order to qualify for a top six finish.

Can Sunderland win Premier League promotion under Tony Mowbray?

Mowbray claimed that plans are being made on a constant basis for what the club’s summer business may look like.

That includes player recruitment as well as contracts, with decisions also needing to be made on the likes of Edouard Michut following his loan stint from Paris Saint-Germain.

The experienced manager also admitted that his role is very different compared to at his previous clubs, as he has been given a less hands-on approach.

Instead, head of recruitment Kristjaan Speakman is playing the role as lead decision maker when it comes to incomings and outgoings in the transfer market.

"Let's hope the summer is full of mad preparations and trying to sign some players to help us in the Premier League!” said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

“If it's not, we are working really hard on recruitment in what positions and on what we are going to do with certain players whose contracts are running down.

"We are trying to build the club, and those meetings will continue.

“We had a meeting about recruitment on Thursday, and also about player contracts etc.

"It never stops, really.

“What I learnt when I first became a manager is that you go on holiday when the season is finished - but the season is never finished!

"It might be different this year because, as I've said before, this is the first time I have not been a manager, I'm head coach.

"Maybe the business will roll on and other people will be taking care of it and I get the players and then we just get on with coaching the team.

“Let's wait and see how it goes."

Sunderland’s final game of the season comes on Monday with a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

What can we expect from Sunderland in the transfer window?

Sunderland could have a busy summer ahead in the transfer market.

This will be Mowbray’s first summer in charge at the club so he may want to help shape the squad in a particular way compared to Alex Neil 12 months ago.

However, the recruitment structure ultimately falls back to Speakman as the key decision maker.

There is a real chance for the club to build a true promotion contender so this summer could be a very promising time for the Black Cats.