Highlights Tony Mowbray is open to signing another striker in January if his current forwards don't find form, as he aims to secure promotion.

The lack of experienced strikers in Sunderland's squad has potentially hindered their ability to score goals consistently so far.

Kieffer Moore, a proven goalscorer at this level, could be a good addition to bolster Sunderland's attack.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he is open to bringing in another striker during the January transfer window if their current forwards don't get themselves into good form, speaking to Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats made several additions during the summer, with young players continuing to come in at the Stadium of Light at that point as the club looks to build for the long term.

And they only brought in a limited number of experienced heads in the end, with no hugely experienced strikers arriving on Wearside.

They did strengthen this area considerably though, with Luis Hemir coming in during the very early stages of the summer window.

His presence was much-needed, with Ellis Simms being recalled by Everton back in January and Joe Gelhardt returning to Leeds United at the end of last season.

Eliezer Mayenda also arrived before the season started - but has been injured for much of his stay on Wearside and that's frustrating for a side that also had Ross Stewart out of action at the time.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Bustow Chelsea Loan

Stewart went on to join Southampton - and Mason Burstow and Nazariy Rusyn came in as replacements.

Rusyn is the only player aged over 20 but is unfamiliar with the language and hasn't played in this country before.

With this in mind, it's perhaps no surprise that none of their strikers have been able to get themselves into a rhythm thus far, with Jack Clarke producing the goods so far this season.

Is Tony Mowbray prepared to sign another striker for Sunderland in January?

Clarke may be firing now - but there are no guarantees that it will continue and they need their forward department to do more in their quest to secure a place in the promotion mix at the end of this term.

Mowbray is keen to give his current crop of strikers a chance - but won't be afraid to strengthen this area further in January.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

He said: "They will all get their chance and if they do not score, I hope we will bring in a striker who can score to help us get the 70 goals we will probably need to make the play-offs.

"It may be a year before we look at Naz [Rusyn] and say 'wow, what a player', we just don't know.

"They all have to acclimatise, it is not fair to judge them on their first few months when they are struggling to learn the language."

Which strikers should Sunderland be shortlisting ahead of January?

Kieffer Moore is the type of striker that the Black Cats should be looking at - because he has the frame to experience to play up front on his own.

He is also a proven goalscorer at this level and would make an excellent impact at the Stadium of Light, so the Welshman could be a good addition.

Whether they would be able to negotiate a deal for him remains to be seen - but there are other forwards they could potentially look at.

It remains to be seen whether former loanee Gelhardt is still in Leeds' plans.

If not, he could be a good addition after managing to gain some experience last term.