Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has admitted that his side's recruitment needs to be spot on if they want to make meaningful progress next season, speaking to Chronicle Live following their 1-1 draw against Luton Town.

This was always going to be a tough game for the Black Cats considering how well the Hatters have performed this season, managing to get over last term's play-off heartbreak.

However, some will see this as a missed opportunity for the Wearside outfit in their quest to secure a top-six spot at the end of the season, with Mowbray's men having the home advantage at the weekend.

Currently sitting 11th in the table though and seven points adrift of the play-offs with eight league games to go, the chances of them forcing their way into the promotion mix are getting slimmer, something that will disappoint them.

But they can be commended for their efforts this season considering they were only promoted from League One last year, adapting to the Championship well and they are on course to record a respectable league finish at the end of this term.

Manager Mowbray is looking beyond that though and seems to be focused on the summer window, with their recruitment potentially the key to their success in the coming years as they eventually look to get themselves back to the Premier League.

He said: "The bigger picture now is that in the summer, we have to get recruitment right and players back that we know are important for this team.

"It'll be a different challenge next year, and I'd like to get to the point where if we draw 1-1 with Luton Town, we're all really disappointed because we've got some really good players and a team we think should be beating Luton."

The Verdict:

The importance of recruitment was reinforced in January - because their failure to add enough bodies to their forward department has probably cost them points.

Joe Gelhardt may have come in - but with Ellis Simms returning to Everton and Ross Stewart's future being unclear at that point before he got injured - at least two more strikers were arguably needed to give them the best chance of continuing their push for promotion.

With Gelhardt set to return to Leeds United at the end of the season, this is a department they need to focus on, though that isn't the only area that needs to be addressed during the next window.

They could benefit from signing another goalkeeper, ensuring they have enough depth at the back and also trying to ensure they have enough experience in central midfield.

Not only do they need to replace their loanees and others who leave - but they need to strengthen their squad and make it better than it currently is - something that may be a difficult task for the Black Cats' board and their recruitment team. Amad Diallo may be particularly difficult to replace.