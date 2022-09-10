Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland transfer admission after big Ross Stewart blow

Tony Mowbray has admitted that Sunderland were not looking for cover for Ross Stewart on deadline day following the striker’s injury.

Sunderland were trying to bring in players on deadline day, but not an extra striker according to The Chronicle. The Black Cats have now subsequently been left short in the striking department following Stewart’s injury.

Mowbray’s side were expected to add a forward to provide competition for Stewart and Simms but in the end, no reinforcements arrived ahead of the transfer window closing. With Stewart suffering a thigh injury just days later which is expected to rule him out between six and eight weeks, Sunderland are left with just Ellis Simms as their natural number 9.

Speaking to the The Chronicle, Mowbray said that the club were prioritising other areas of the squad: “One was a pretty flexible, defensive midfield player, who could cover Corry Evans’ position for us and also play out in the full-back area.

“But there wasn’t anybody who was, in my mind, a stick-on centre forward. I think that’s why Ellis Simms has been brought in, to do that.”

This comes after Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman told media that whilst he was happy with the balance of the current squad, moving for free agents wasn’t ruled out.

The Verdict

Speakman has left the door open for further reinforcements and if Mowbray failed to bring in an additional versatile midfielder, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the club move for one.

There are good options available for Sunderland in the free agent market as well, both in the forward area and midfield.

It would be the sensible option to bring in an extra forward to cover Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms rather than rely on both players staying fit.

It’s a huge blow to lose your top goalscorer, but to lose your other number nine could derail the season for Sunderland and put pressure on a midfield that struggled to collectively contribute to goals last season.