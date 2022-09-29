Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland squad admission regarding free agency market amid striker injury crisis

Tony Mowbray has claimed he is happy with the state of his current Sunderland squad.

The Championship club assessed the free agency market in recent weeks in order to assist the 58-year old with injuries to important players.

However, the new Black Cats boss believes there is enough talent in the group to overcome the absences of Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart up front.

The pair have been important players for Sunderland so far this season, scoring eight of the team’s 16 goals so far this campaign.

There are no direct replacements in the current squad, but the likes of Alex Pritchard, Patrick Roberts and Elliot Embleton have all stepped up in recent weeks to occupy those attacking positions.

Their performances have convinced the former Blackburn Rovers manager that no additions need to be made, with free agents able to be registered outside of the transfer window.

“We’ve sat and explored it,” said Mowbray, via Chronicle Live.

“We’ve had meetings and discussions.

“It’s not about just bringing a player in and trying to find a centre-forward.

“I think the team has shown that we don’t really need a centre-forward, what we need is bodies really.

“If the right bodies are not there, you don’t bring them in just for the sake of it because the dynamic of the group is the most important thing.

“Collectively – [sporting director] Kristjaan [Speakman], myself, and the staff – believe we should push on with what we’ve got.”

Mowbray has overseen one win, one draw and one loss in his three games in charge at Sunderland since replacing Alex Neil in August.

He will be hoping to earn a first home win in front of the Stadium of Light crowd this weekend when they face Preston North End on Saturday.

The Verdict

Bringing a player in for the sake of it can be quite a waste of resources if they don’t end up being an actually good fit for the team.

There aren’t many standout talents still available so it would really be scraping around looking for those still without a club that would fit what Sunderland needs.

Opting to manage with the players at the club is the better option for Mowbray and should afford opportunities to some who had fallen down the pecking order lately.

Roberts has stepped up well in the absence of Simms and Stewart, who both should be back in action sooner rather than later.