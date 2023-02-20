Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland selection admission ahead of Rotherham clash

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that he is likely to make three changes to his side for the club’s clash with Rotherham United.

The Black Cats have already played five games in all competitions this month and will be looking to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to six matches on Tuesday.

Sunderland retained fifth place in the league standings last weekend despite being forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Bristol City.

In terms of alterations to his starting eleven for this aforementioned fixture, Mowbray opted to replace Alex Pritchard, Abdoullah Ba and Luke O’Nien with Amad Diallo, Dan Neil and Edouard Michut.

Set to take on a Rotherham side who are currently embroiled in a battle for survival, Sunderland will unquestionably be confident in their ability to cause issues for their opponents.

By securing all three points at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, the Black Cats will move above Luton Town in the table.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Mowbray has made a clear selection claim.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Sunderland Echo reporter James Copley), Mowbray said: “There will probably be another three changes tomorrow and then at the weekend.”

This is an understandable stance to take as by rotating his squad at this stage of the season, Mowbray could minimise the risk of injury setbacks which will have a negative impact on the club’s fortunes later this year.

When you consider that the vast majority of Sunderland’s players have produced promising performances in the Championship this season, Mowbray will be confident in his side’s ability of picking up a positive result tomorrow regardless of what team he selects.

Whereas it would be somewhat of a surprise if Diallo, who has provided nine direct goal contributions at this level in the current term, is dropped again, O’Nien and Ba could both return to the side after recently starting for the Black Cats in their 3-0 win over Queens Park Rangers.

Providing that Sunderland go on to defeat Rotherham, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage over the course of the coming weeks.

