In their first season back in the second tier, Sunderland are on the cusp of a fantastic achievement.

Despite all the set-backs and the injuries to key players, the Black Cats sit 6th in the Championship standings at present.

This means that Tony Mowbray's side have it all in their own hands heading into the last two matches, knowing that victories in both will very likely see them get the chance to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Mowbray, having come in to replace Alex Neil very early on in the season, has done, and continues to do a fine job, it must be said.

Francesco Farioli to Sunderland speculation

This is why it was very surprising last week when Sunderland were in fact linked to another head coach or manager.

Indeed, as per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland 'appreciate' young Italian head coach Francesco Farioli as their coach for next season.

Romano even claims that the 34-year-old is top of their list when it comes to new managers.

Naturally, this was confusing because not only is Tony Mowbray doing a fine job at present, he is also contracted at the Stadium of Light until 2024.

Tony Mowbray responds to Francesco Farioli speculation

Now, though, the Black Cats boss himself has responded to the reports.

It appears the news did come onto his radar, but that he has not been unnerved by the rumours.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side's clash with Watford this weekend - who ironically have themselves been linked with Farioli in recent weeks - Mowbray discussed the recent speculation.

"As you would expect, I got 50 people sending me the same article,” Mowbray revealed, via Sunderland Echo.

"I'm not sure where it comes from.

"What I do know about professional clubs, and this could be highlighted by a Chelsea or a Tottenham at the moment. If clubs don't have succession plans, maybe they get ridiculed somewhere along the line."

Mowbray continued: "It didn't really unnerve me. I've been in football a long time and I sit here pretty relaxed about how I managed clubs and teams and what we can do. I haven't really had conversations about that situation but I was made aware of it by a lot of people who do go on social media."

“I don't know the answer, it's not my domain, but it hasn't unnerved me. I'm really energised, I really enjoy working with this team and players. That's why I'd like to finish the season strong and whatever the summer brings, if the club has other ideas, then that's their prerogative. That's fine."

Later on in the press conference, Mowbray also remarked: "I would love to stay, but it's not my decision.”

Should Sunderland be considering replacing Tony Mowbray?

To be honest, I find the Francesco Farioli reports incredibly disrespectful, and the timing of them coming out, just after Sunderland had climbed into the top six, was very poor.

I think Tony Mowbray is doing excellently at the Stadium of Light, and it sounds as though he is thoroughly enjoying the job, too.

If he wants to stay, I would not be considering a chance of manager this summer if I were making the decisions at Sunderland.