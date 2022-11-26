Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland revelation amid World Cup break

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has revealed he has been a lot more vocal around the team in recent weeks as he looks to really implement the style of play he wants.

Mowbray took over after Alex Neil departed the club earlier this season, with the Championship campaign well underway.

That meant that the Black Cats boss did not get as much time on the training pitch as he might have had he took over in pre-season, for example.

With the World Cup break now upon us, though, it sounds as though Mowbray is set to demand more from his players in the second half of the season in terms of playing his way.

“We’re just trying to lay some foundations down for them. I’ve been here a few months, and I didn’t think the team was broken really, there were lots of positive. My first game at home to Rotherham we won 3-0, Ross Stewart scored two goals and the team looked pretty good to me.” Mowbray explained, via ChronicleLive.

“Over the last few weeks I’ve been a lot more vocal around the team in what’s expected, what we have to do, where we have to go, how we have to play, and hopefully we’ll create the identity of a team that plays on the front foot, is aggressive, but is also good with the ball and can hurt the opposition and has lots of good attacking options.

“We’ve obviously been a little short of attacking options over the last few months, but hopefully they’re coming back. Ross is nearly there and Ellis [Simms] of course is doing exceptionally well and working really hard and getting his fitness up.

“I’m hoping it’s a really exciting second half of the season.”

The Verdict

It makes complete sense that Tony Mowbray did not want to come in and completely change things at Sunderland.

The season had already gotten underway, and with the World Cup break looming, Championship games were coming thick and fast.

That said, this World Cup break can essentially act as a mini pre-season for clubs across the division and it sounds as though Sunderland are treating it exactly that way.

Indeed, it will be interesting to see any stylistic changes in the way Sunderland play when they get their season back underway against Millwall on December 3rd.