Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has claimed that his side won't go to Kenilworth Road and sit back on Tuesday during their second-leg clash against Luton Town, speaking to Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats fell behind in the first leg yesterday evening when Elijah Adebayo fired home from close range. However, Amad Diallo's superb strike just before the interval allowed the hosts to equalise.

With the game in the balance at 1-1, Trai Hume popped up in the 63rd minute with his excellent header allowing the Wearside outfit to take a 2-1 victory to Bedfordshire.

The tie could still go either way with Luton having the opportunity to turn things around in the second leg - and Rob Edwards' side also have the home advantage which is a big plus for them in their quest to get to Wembley.

The Hatters were knocked out at this stage of the play-offs last season and will be desperate not to miss out on a place at Wembley again.

Tuesday evening could be uncomfortable for Luton's defenders if Mowbray's comments are anything to go by, with the 59-year-old urging his side to continue being positive despite needing to defend their lead.

He said: "No points played for tonight, we have to go to Luton and try to win the next game.

"We have to go and try and win, we won't be protecting anything, we won't be trying to slow the game down, we won't be putting loads of men at the back, we'll be playing our game and trying to win."

Is Tony Mowbray taking the right approach?

The Wearside outfit actually have a very good away record and this is why they should be confident going into the second leg.

They shouldn't be looking to sit back regardless of their away record though because they have some key defenders including Danny Batth and Daniel Ballard out of action at this stage.

Fair play to the likes of Luke O'Nien, Lynden Gooch and Hume because all three did an excellent job in defence - but none of them are natural centre-backs despite this arguably being O'Nien's best position.

They have a lot going for them in the final third though - and they will be desperate to see Patrick Roberts play despite his injury after seeing him shine against the Hatters.

The likes of Amad Diallo and Jack Clarke are also real assets - and you wouldn't bet against Joe Gelhardt getting himself on the scoresheet as well.

Luton will be desperate to score and could leave gaps for Sunderland to exploit because of this, so it would make sense for the latter to take a positive approach.