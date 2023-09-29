Highlights Pierre Ekwah will be absent for Sunderland's game against Sheffield Wednesday due to a leg issue, but it's not a serious injury.

Ekwah had been an important player for Sunderland, with his standout performance including two goals against Southampton.

Despite Ekwah's absence, Sunderland has the ability to secure maximum points against struggling Sheffield Wednesday, but they must find the right midfield balance.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Pierre Ekwah will be absent for the game against Sheffield Wednesday this evening, along with Bradley Dack.

Pierre Ekwah enjoys fine start to the season

The midfielder joined from West Ham in the January window earlier this year, and he did feature in 16 games last time out as the Black Cats reached the play-offs.

Ekwah had taken on a more prominent role this season, starting every league game up until he was forced off in the win at QPR earlier this month due to an issue with his leg.

And, he had been a key figure for Mowbray’s side, with the high point undoubtedly his two goals in the thrashing of Southampton.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo ahead of the game, Mowbray has revealed that whilst Ekwah doesn’t have a serious injury, he is not going to be involved at Hillsborough, with Dack another to miss out. Yet, the pair could play against Watford in midweek.

“I don't think either of them are going to make it (for Friday), though not because they're miles away. It's just that we're trying to make sure they're right so they don't break down when they come back, that's with Bradley specifically because we know that hamstring injuries are dangerous ones that can repeat.

“With Pierre, we just have to accept that he's had a really bad hematoma and dead leg. It was just unfortunate that he took that knock in exactly the same place which has been restrictive to his movement.

“There's little chance he's going to be free flowing by Friday night. Next Wednesday? I'm not sure at this point, it's a day by day thing. It's frustrating because it does have a knock on, we have so many attacking midfielders, and I'd like to be able to rotate and at the moment we're just not quite able to do that.”

Will Pierre Ekwah be missed?

There’s no doubt that the youngster’s injury is a blow, because, as mentioned, he had started the season well, bringing an energy and drive to the middle of the park, and he chipped in with a few goals.

So, he is a very good player, and he was missed in the defeat to Cardiff last time out, where the Wearside outfit weren’t at their best.

However, they have beaten Blackburn without Ekwah, so Mowbray knows he has enough ability in his XI to get maximum points against a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side later on. It’s crucial they find the right midfield balance though, and it will be interesting to see if any changes are made from the Cardiff loss.

What next for Sunderland?

Sunderland will be focused on the Wednesday game, and they need to use the fact the Owls are under pressure to their advantage. They are bottom of the table, and Xisco Munoz desperately needs a win, as they’re the only side to secure a victory so far.

But, they can still cause problems, and Mowbray will insist his side aren’t complacent.

The Black Cats have games against Watford and Middlesbrough after tonight’s fixture before the October international break.