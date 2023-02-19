Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland claim following Reading, QPR and Bristol City clashes

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray believes he and his side would have taken seven points from nine out of recent games against Reading, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, speaking to the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats looked as though they were going to be frustrated by Paul Ince’s Royals on Saturday, with their FA Cup clash against Premier League outfit Fulham just days earlier taking a lot out of them.

However, Patrick Roberts capitalised on a Baba Rahman mistake to secure a late winner for the hosts at the Stadium of Light, giving them a major boost going into their midweek game against Queens Park Rangers.

Going into half-time 1-0 up at Loftus Road, they will have been desperate to put the game to bed against QPR and were able to do so, courtesy of an Anthony Patterson penalty save and a late Jack Clarke brace.

Clarke then looked to have won yesterday’s clash against Nigel Pearson’s Robins – but a 93rd-minute penalty from Nahki Wells allowed the visitors to take a point away from Wearside.

That was a blow to the Black Cats who squandered the chance to take nine points from nine in those three games – but Mowbray believes his team will be more than satisfied with seven.

He said: “If we’d said at the start of the week that we’d get seven points, including another trip to London which was our third in ten days, we’d have probably taken that.

“Nigel has given his young team and given them a lot of belief and I like watching them play. We had our moments and another day we score another goal or two.”

The Verdict:

All three games were winnable for the Black Cats and this is one reason why they will be disappointed not to have secured maximum points.

They will have also been disappointed because the Robins’ last-minute equaliser was totally avoidable, with Trai Hume dragging him man down in the box.

Perhaps this equaliser was partly due to Mowbray’s defensive substitutions during the latter stages of the game, with two of their most attacking threats in Clarke and Roberts both being withdrawn.

However, it’s difficult to criticise Mowbray too much because he has done excellently since his arrival at the Stadium of Light and the Wearside outfit will be encouraged by the fact they were able to go unbeaten in all three without talisman Ross Stewart at their disposal.

Whether they can sustain their play-off push remains to be seen – but there won’t be too much pressure on them considering they were only promoted last year – something that could benefit them psychologically as they look to stay put in the top-six mix.